Lady Gaga's Bulldogs Returned Unharmed

Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were returned unharmed on Friday, Los Angeles police said.

“Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives,” read a tweet from the LAPD. “The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety.”

Police said the woman appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the armed robbery on Wednesday night in West Hollywood. Ryan Fischer was walking the dogs, along with a third named Miss Asia, when he was confronted by two Black males in their early 20s who demanded he hand over the animals. Fischer was shot once in the chest.

“The victim is listed in stable condition after the shooting, and his injuries were described as being non-life-threatening,” police tweeted late Friday. “LAPD Robbery Homicide Detectives will continue to investigate to ensure the persons responsible are ultimately arrested and brought before justice.”

The pop superstar, who is currently in Italy, had offered a $500,000 U.S. reward for the safe return of her beloved dogs Gustavo and Koji.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram message. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”