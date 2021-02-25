Lady Gaga's Dogs Stolen In Armed Robbery

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 U.S. reward for the return of two of her beloved dogs after they were stolen during an armed robbery Wednesday night.

The pop star’s dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, took her French Bulldogs – Gustavo, Koji and Miss Asia – out near his West Hollywood home just before 10 p.m. local time. He was approached by two black males who demanded he turn over the dogs.

Fisher was shot four times in the chest and the thieves fled the scene in a white car with Gustavo and Koji.

Miss Asia was recovered by police and turned over to one of Gaga’s security guards.

Fischer was rushed to hospital and is expected to recover.

The Los Angeles Police Department does not know if the dogs were targeted because of their famous owner or if the thieves were simply interested in French Bulldogs, which can sell for thousands of dollars.

Gaga, who is reportedly in Rome working on a movie, is “extremely upset,” according a source cited by TMZ, and is offering the cash for the safe return of her pets with “no questions asked.”