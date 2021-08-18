Lady Gaga's Ex Dog Walker Appeals For Donations

Ryan Fischer, who was shot in February while trying to protect Lady Gaga’s dogs during a robbery, is appealing to the public for financial support.

“With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help,” he wrote on a GoFundMe account set up this week. “This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved.”

Fischer explained he is two months into a journey across the U.S. after choosing to “leave the security of the Hollywood Hills where I fought for my life and mobility.” He said he is seeking out “retreats for trauma” and “queer spiritual leaders and healers.”

Since being shot while out with Gaga’s French Bulldogs Gustav, Koji and Miss Asia, Fischer said he has been “reclaiming” his body and “strengthening my emotional and mental health.” He promised to share highlights from his journey in the form of “writings, discussions and quirky videos (and maybe an interpretive dance or two).

Setting a goal of $40,000 U.S., Fischer said the funds will be used to purchase a van and cover travel expenses.

As of Wednesday morning, Fischer campaign had was just below the halfway mark. Among the donations was an anonymous contribution of $5,000 U.S.

Shortly after Gustav and Koji were stolen, Gaga offered a $500,000 U.S. reward for their return. She wrote on Instagram: “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”