Lady Gaga's Wounded Dog Walker Speaks Up

The man who was shot while trying to protect Lady Gaga’s dogs from a pair of thieves has shared a personal message in which he recalls the terrifying moments.

Ryan Fischer posted two photos from his hospital bed, including one in which he is connected to a breathing tube, on Instagram on Monday morning.

Fischer recalled bleeding out on the ground last Wednesday night and being comforted by Miss Asia, one of Gaga’s three dogs that he had been walking when the armed robbery occurred. “While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” he recalled. “My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.”

Gaga’s other two French Bulldogs, Gustav and Koji were taken from Fischer by two Black males in their 20s, according to Los Angeles Police Department. (The dogs were recovered unharmed on Friday.) No arrests have been made.

Fischer said he is recovering from “a very close call with death” and has kept himself out of the media coverage.

“I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense,” he wrote. “I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”

Fischer went on to thank first responders, family members and friends, and his other dog-walking clients for their support.

He also shared words for Lady Gaga. “Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Shortly after her dogs were stolen, Gaga wrote on Instagram: "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

Fisher said he has a lot of healing ahead of him but he is anxious to “the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav.”