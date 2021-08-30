Lady Gaga Shares 'Dawn Of Chromatica' Details

Lady Gaga fans on Monday found out that her Chromatica remix album will be out on Sept. 3.

BloodPop, the executive producer of Dawn of Chromatica, has been teasing the collection for several months and a few weeks ago promised it would be out in September.

Calling the remix album “insanely good” in a July tweet, BloodPop told fans on Aug. 9 that Charli XCX & A. G. Cook “crushed it” on the “911” remix and revealed that Ashnikko, Bree Runway, Shy Girl and Rina Sawayama were among the featured artists.

Also on Aug. 9, Arca announced that she remixed “Rain On Me,” Gaga’s collaboration with Ariana Grande, for the collection.

The original Chromatica, released in 2020, won Best Pop Vocal Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Check out the official track listing below:

1 Lady Gaga - “Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)”

2 Lady Gaga - “Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe Remix)”

3 Lady Gaga / Ariana Grande - “Rain on Me (Arca Remix)”

4 Lady Gaga - “Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)”

5 Lady Gaga - “Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)”

6 Lady Gaga - “911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)”

7 Lady Gaga - “Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)”

8 Lady Gaga / Blackpink - “Sour Candy (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)”

9 Lady Gaga - “Enigma (Doss Remix)”

10 Lady Gaga - “Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)”

11 Lady Gaga / Elton John - “Sine From Above (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)”

12 Lady Gaga - “1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)”

13 Lady Gaga - “Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)”

14 Lady Gaga - “Babylon (Haus Labs Version)”