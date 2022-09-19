Lady Gaga Shares Emotional Message After Cutting Concert Short

Lady Gaga shared an emotional message with her fans after being forced to cut short the final concert of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t, because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” the pop star said in a video she posted on Instagram.

“I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be, like, that hardcore bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

Roughly 90 minutes into the show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Gaga told the crowd she had been alerted that a storm was 20 minutes away. In the middle of singing “Edge of Glory” at the piano, she suddenly asked fans to seek shelter.

“I want you all to be safe. Go slow, go quiet, keep it peaceful.”

Almost two hours later, Gaga returned to the stage to announce she was pulling the plug. “I'm sorry, but I'm too worried about this," she said.

In her video message, Gaga tearfully explained: “It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy. And I hope you know part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well.”

Gaga was forced to scrap the final 10 dates on her Joanne World Tour in 2018 due to chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia. This July, she tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again.”

The Chromatica Ball was announced in March 2020 as a six-date tour. It was postponed until summer 2021 due to the pandemic and then pushed again to this year with new dates added. The 18-city tour included a stop at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in August.