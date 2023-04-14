Lady Gaga To Co-Chair U.S. President's Arts Committee

Lady Gaga and musicians Jon Batiste and Joe Walsh were appointed Thursday to U.S. president Joe Biden’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH).

Gaga will co-chair (with entertainment producer Bruce Cohen) the committee, which was created in 1982 but scrapped during the Trump administration.

The pop star campaigned for Biden-Harris ahead of the 2020 election and sang the national anthem at the inauguration.

“Thank you @POTUS,” read a tweet on Gaga’s account Thursday. In an Instagram Story, Batiste wrote: “Let’s go to work.”

In a statement he shared on social media, Walsh told Biden he would "graciously accept your invitation to serve on [the PCAH] and will do so with pride and with honor."

According to a release from The White House, the PCAH “advises the President and the heads of U.S. cultural agencies on policy, philanthropic and private sector engagement, and other efforts to enhance federal support for the arts, humanities, and museum and library services.

“The PCAH will also engage the nation’s artists, humanities scholars, and cultural heritage practitioners to promote excellence in the arts, humanities, and museum and library services and demonstrate their relevance to the country’s health, economy, equity, and civic life.”

Other prominent members appointed this week include actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner and Kerry Washington and TV producers Marta Kauffman, Ricky Kirshner and Shonda Rhimes.