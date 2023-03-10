Lady Gaga Wax Figure Inspired By 2019 Oscars Look

A new wax figure of Lady Gaga was unveiled this week at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

The pop star is depicted blowing a kiss while wearing a black gown similar to the Alexander McQueen one she wore at the Academy Awards in 2019.

“Lady Gaga represents so many positive attributes in this world, and to have another wax figure added to Madame Tussauds is incredible,” said Tom Middleton, Madame Tussauds Hollywood general manager, in a release. “It made the most sense to have her Hollywood figure be inspired by the night she was nominated for Best Actress and took home the award for Best Original Song.”

Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born was named Best Original Song.

Although nominated in the same category this year (for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick), Gaga will not be performing at the Oscars due to her filming schedule for Joker: Folie à Deux.