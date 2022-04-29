Laine Hardy Arrested, Accused Of Spying On Ex

Country-rock singer Laine Hardy, who won Season 17 of American Idol in 2019, was arrested Friday and charged with spying on his ex-girlfriend.

The Louisiana State University Police Department said the 21-year-old singer surrendered and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with "Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication."

According to the arrest warrant, Hardy allegedly left a listening device – a voice-activated recorder – under a futon in his ex-girlfriend's room in a Lousiana State University residence "to monitor her conversations" after they split in February. The woman found it on April 6 and reported it to police.

On Thursday, Hardy tried to get ahead of the story with a message on Facebook.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” he wrote. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.

“However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”