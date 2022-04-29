Laine Hardy Reveals He's Subject Of Police Investigation

UPDATE: Laine Hardy has been arrested. Read the details here.

Country-rock singer Laine Hardy, who won Season 17 of American Idol in 2019, revealed Thursday that he is the subject of a police investigation.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” Hardy wrote in a Facebook post. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.

“However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

The 21-year-old singer did not provide details of the accusations he is facing. According to local media reports, the Louisiana State University Police Department would only confirm that there is an active investigation involving Hardy.

A native of Baton Rouge, Hardy's debut album Here's To Anyone was released last September.

In 2020, the singer reflected on a 2016 encounter with police. Hardy said he sparked a chase while riding a four-wheeler but got stuck in mud. “I ... got put in handcuffs,” he recalled, adding that he was not charged. “I learned from that not to run from the cops."