Lainey Wilson, HARDY Are Top Winners At ACM Awards
The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards were handed out Thursday night and, not surprisingly, two of the top nominees were also the top winners.
HARDY, who had seven nominations, and Lainey Wilson, who had six, took home four awards each. Close behind was Cole Swindell, who went into the ACM Awards with five noms and won three.
Entertainer of the Year went to Chris Stapleton, who has been up for the award four other times. "Well, I'm shocked, truly. By any imaginable metric I don't deserve this, but thank you," said the singer, who now has 15 ACM Awards. "There’s so many other great people in this category. I get up there and I stand up there and I play music. That's what I try to do every night. I write songs, and I make records. I’ve never thought of myself as someone who would win this award. I’m so grateful.”
Stapleton dedicated the win to his five children, who he said "give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife's time, so we can do this."
MORE FROM ACM AWARDS:
Dolly Parton Debuts Rock Anthem "World On Fire"
The show in Frisco, Texas was hosted by country superstars Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton and featured 18 performances by artists like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Bailey Zimmerman.
Keith Urban opened the show with “Texas Time” and Parton closed it with the debut performance of “World On Fire” from her forthcoming album Rockstar.
Here are the winners at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton * WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson * WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen * WINNER
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne * WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion * WINNER
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters * WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan * WINNER
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce * WINNER
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell * WINNER
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon
Song of the Year
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley * WINNER
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
“wait in the truck” – HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Visual Media of the Year
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough * WINNER
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley * WINNER
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY * WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Artist Radio
Listen to music from ACM Awards winners