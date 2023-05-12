Lainey Wilson, HARDY Are Top Winners At ACM Awards

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards were handed out Thursday night and, not surprisingly, two of the top nominees were also the top winners.

HARDY, who had seven nominations, and Lainey Wilson, who had six, took home four awards each. Close behind was Cole Swindell, who went into the ACM Awards with five noms and won three.

Entertainer of the Year went to Chris Stapleton, who has been up for the award four other times. "Well, I'm shocked, truly. By any imaginable metric I don't deserve this, but thank you," said the singer, who now has 15 ACM Awards. "There’s so many other great people in this category. I get up there and I stand up there and I play music. That's what I try to do every night. I write songs, and I make records. I’ve never thought of myself as someone who would win this award. I’m so grateful.”

Stapleton dedicated the win to his five children, who he said "give up a lot of my time, a lot of my wife's time, so we can do this."

The show in Frisco, Texas was hosted by country superstars Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton and featured 18 performances by artists like Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Bailey Zimmerman.

Keith Urban opened the show with “Texas Time” and Parton closed it with the debut performance of “World On Fire” from her forthcoming album Rockstar.

Here are the winners at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton * WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson * WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen * WINNER

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne * WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion * WINNER

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters * WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan * WINNER

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce * WINNER

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore

Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell * WINNER

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon

Song of the Year

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley * WINNER

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers

“wait in the truck” – HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough * WINNER

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley * WINNER

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY * WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen