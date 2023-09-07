Lainey Wilson Leads Nominations For 2023 CMA Awards

Nominations for this year's Country Music Association (CMA) Awards have been announced with Lainey Wilson leading the way with nine noms. This is the second consecutive year where Wilson leads all nominees.

Wilson is up for all of the big awards, including Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country, Song of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck,” and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

Jelly Roll has the second most nominations with five, including New Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. His collaboration with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me," is nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Both Luke Combs and HARDY each have four nominations, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton, and, surprisingly, Morgan Wallen have three noms.

One nomination of note is Tracy Chapman, who is nominated for Song of the Year thanks to Luke Combs' cover of her 1988 hit, "Fast Car."

The 57th annual CMA Awards will happen on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. For the second year in a row, the telecast will be hosted by country star Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Here’s a complete list of the nominations:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi

Album of the Year

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Fast Car” – Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters