Lainey Wilson Leads Nominees At 56th CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson is going into the 56th Country Music Association (CMA) Awards with a leading six nominations, it was announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old singer is up for New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Album (Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’) and Song (“Things a Man Oughta Know”). Her collaboration with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never,” is vying for Music Video and Musical Event of the Year.

Close behind Wilson, with five nominations apiece, are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally.

Miranda Lambert earned three noms, bringing her overall count to 61 – putting her behind only George Strait and Alan Jackson as the most-nominated artist in the show’s history.

“This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started," said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the CMA, in a statement. "No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever!”

The CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan and football legend Peyton Manning, will be handed out on Nov. 9.

Check out the nominations:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Maren Morris, Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Lainey Wilson, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’

Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy

Song of the Year

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Morgan Wallen, “Sand In My Boots”

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Single of the Year

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini Feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” br /> Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Musical Event of the Year

Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers On Me”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Midland (ft. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go”

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Music Video of the Year

Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Director: Blake Lively)

Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go” (Director: Harper Smith)

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Director: Michael Monaco)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Director: Alexa Campbell)

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Director: Dustin Haney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar