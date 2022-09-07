Lainey Wilson Leads Nominees At 56th CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson is going into the 56th Country Music Association (CMA) Awards with a leading six nominations, it was announced Wednesday.
The 30-year-old singer is up for New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Album (Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’) and Song (“Things a Man Oughta Know”). Her collaboration with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never,” is vying for Music Video and Musical Event of the Year.
Close behind Wilson, with five nominations apiece, are Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally.
Miranda Lambert earned three noms, bringing her overall count to 61 – putting her behind only George Strait and Alan Jackson as the most-nominated artist in the show’s history.
“This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started," said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the CMA, in a statement. "No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever!”
The CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan and football legend Peyton Manning, will be handed out on Nov. 9.
Check out the nominations:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Maren Morris, Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert, Palomino
Lainey Wilson, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’
Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy
Song of the Year
Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt”
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Morgan Wallen, “Sand In My Boots”
Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Single of the Year
Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt”
Kelsea Ballerini Feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” br /> Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t”
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Musical Event of the Year
Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers On Me”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Midland (ft. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go”
Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Music Video of the Year
Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Director: Blake Lively)
Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go” (Director: Harper Smith)
Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Director: Michael Monaco)
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Director: Alexa Campbell)
Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Director: Dustin Haney)
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
