Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs Win Big At CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson, who went into this year’s Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) with a leading six nominations, was named both Female Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year on Wednesday night.

Accepting Female Artist of the Year, Wilson paid tribute to nominees Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood. "I look up to every single one of the ladies in this category. They have all influenced and inspired me," she said, before vowing to live up to her new title. "I know I’m new to a lot of folks but I won’t let y’all down, I promise you."

Wilson dedicated her New Artist of the Year award to “the 9-year-old little girl who wrote her first song, who knew in her heart that this is what she was supposed to do.” She added: “This right here is for everybody who has believed in me and a little bit for the ones who even didn’t.”

It was also a good night for Luke Combs, who was named Entertainer of the Year and won his second CMA Award for Album of the Year thanks to Growin’ Up. "I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true," the singer said. "This is a dream come true. There is nobody in this category that doesn't deserve to be up here ... I just cannot believe this."

The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year – for the sixth time – went to Chris Stapleton. "All the guys in the category all deserve this award," he said. "Everybody's killing it and I'm so honoured to be a member of the country music community."

Brothers Osborne were named Vocal Duo of the Year for the fifth time since 2016.

Cody Johnson won both Single and Music Video of the Year for “’Til You Can’t” from last year’s Human: The Double Album. The 35-year-old singer credited Ben Stennis and Matt Rogers for writing “one of the greatest country music songs of all time.”

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert pay tribute to Loretta Lynn. ABC

The 56th CMAs at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, began with a tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died last month at 90, featuring performances by Carrie Underwood (“You Ain’t Woman Enough”), Miranda Lambert (“Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’”) and Reba McEntire (You’re Lookin’ at Country”). The three then came together to do Lynn’s 1971 classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Elle King and the Black Keys performed "Great Balls of Fire" in honour of Jerry Lee Lewis, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame only days before his death at 87. Alan Jackson, who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to performances by Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson, performed his hit "Don't Rock the Jukebox."

The show, hosted by country star Luke Bryan and football pro Peyton Manning, featured performances by Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and Marcus King, Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, Carly Pearce and others.

Patty Loveless, who has performed only a handful of times since releasing her final album in 2009, returned to the stage to sing “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” with Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton.

Check out the winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs *WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

Album of the Year

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up *WINNER

Maren Morris, Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Lainey Wilson, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’

Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy

Song of the Year

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” *WINNER

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Morgan Wallen, “Sand In My Boots”

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Single of the Year

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” *WINNER

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Musical Event of the Year

Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers On Me”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Midland (ft. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go”

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” *WINNERS

Music Video of the Year

Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Director: Blake Lively)

Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go” (Director: Harper Smith)

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Director: Michael Monaco)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Director: Alexa Campbell)

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Director: Dustin Haney) *WINNER

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar