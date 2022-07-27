Lana Del Rey Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Lana Del Rey has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claims has been showing up at her Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old singer alleged in a court filing that Eric Everardo made off with her Jaguar in February (he was subsequently charged).

Del Rey also claimed Everardo returned earlier this month and left a bag at her gate that contained a “disturbing” letter about seeing her again. She alleged that he has also texted her sister on at least two occasions.

Everardo has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from Del Rey and her siblings and is prohibited from trying to contact them.

A hearing has been scheduled next month to decide if the temporary order should be made permanent.

Earlier this year, Del Rey obtained a restraining order against a woman who repeatedly showed up at her home and claimed that the singer was communicating with her through songs. In 2018, a man was sentenced to one year in prison for harassing Del Rey.