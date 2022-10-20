Lana Del Rey Reveals Theft Of Next Album, Upcoming Book

Lana Del Rey revealed on Wednesday that a backpack containing her laptop computer and several hard drives and video cameras was stolen from her car this summer.

In a series of videos she shared on Instagram, the 37-year-old singer said the computer contained her ninth studio album and the manuscript for a book she was working on. The cameras, she said, have irreplaceable family memories.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” Del Rey said. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos. I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it.”

Del Rey said she left the backpack in her car on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles “a few months ago” and stepped away briefly.

“The one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it,” she said.

The singer admitted she is “starting over” but promised to make “the best record I can.” She urged her fans to ignore any new songs that might be leaked.

“Obviously I won’t ever leave anything in the car again, even if it’s just for a moment. But we’ve had the same issues at the house, and it is a constant thing,” said Del Rey. "And although I’m so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge.”