Lana Del Rey Says Her Will Prohibits Posthumous Releases

Lana Del Rey is the second artist this week to tell fans not to expect any posthumous releases of music.

“It’s in my will,” the singer wrote on Instagram. She reposted a photo Anderson .Paak shared in an Instagram Story showing a tattoo he added to his arm. It reads: “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

The artists are making their wishes well known in the wake of recent posthumous releases from Prince, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Mac Miller.