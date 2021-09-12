Lana Del Rey Shutting Down Social Media Accounts

Lana Del Rey told fans this weekend that she is deactivating her social media accounts “to keep my circle a little bit closer.”

In a nearly three-minute video message, the 36-year-old singer explained: “I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

Del Rey has 20.7 million followers on Instagram, 15.2 million on Facebook and 9.7 million on Twitter.

“I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed sharing all these very small tidbits with you and I’m really blessed, so thank you.”

Del Rey, whose new album Blue Banisters is out Oct. 22, insisted she is “still very present and love what I do and absolutely here for the music.”