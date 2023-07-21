Lana Del Rey Worked A Shift At Waffle House

Lana Del Rey is known for serving up a lot of food references in her music, but yesterday she was literally serving up food at a Waffle House location.

The songstress was spotted in Florence, Alabama at the popular eatery with a name tag, taking orders and serving coffee and meals to unsuspecting diners. Of course, it didn't take long for word to get out and soon "Lanatics" were dropping in to meet their hero.

AL.com reports that Del Rey was in the area for a concert supporting her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. She also reportedly hit up a local nail salon.

The site spoke to Macy Ladner who said the experience was “Great! She was so down to earth and real with us. Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording.”

Muscle Shoals resident Karina Cisneros Juarez also spoke to AL.com, adding, “She was there, wearing a uniform and everything. It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.”

Twitter fan acount @honeymounz posted some images and videos of Del Rey serving customers.

No official reason has been given for why the singer took on this part-time job, but expect LDR have some lyric about "slinging waffles dripped in syrup" on her next album. Or she could always just cover the Jonas Brothers.