Lance Bass Finds Out He's Related To Britney Spears

Former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass has discovered he is related to Britney Spears.

“I feel like she’s my little sister,” the 42-year-old said during an episode of Ancestry’s 2 Lies & a Leaf, “and this whole time she’s been my little cousin.”

The genealogy company determined that Bass and Spears are sixth cousins once removed. Bass said the connection makes sense because they were born “an hour from each other” – he in Mississippi, she in Louisiana.

“For some reason, I always felt like we looked like family when we were kids,” said Bass. “This means so much to me. She is like family to me. So, the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”

Bass and Spears have known each other since the heights of their pop stardom in the ‘90s. In 2019, he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he came out to Spears on the night of her 2004 wedding to Jason Alexander.

Earlier this year, Bass admitted on the Heather Dubrow's World podcast that “we've been kept away from each other for quite a while.”

Now, Bass knows Spears is family.

“Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen,” he told Ancestry, “but now I’m related to the queen of pop.”