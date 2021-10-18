Lance Bass, Husband Welcome Twins

*NSYNC star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin announced last Thursday the birth of twins Violet Betty and Alexander James on Oct. 13.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!,” Bass captioned a photo of the birth certificates. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The babies, born via surrogate at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, weighed 4lbs. 11oz. and 4lbs. 14oz. respectively.

Bass later shared several photos of the newborns. “Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy!,” he admitted.

Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34 have been married since 2014.