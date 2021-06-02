Lance Bass, Michael Turchin Expecting Twins

Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin shared the news Tuesday that they are going to become parents.

The couple posted a spooky video to TikTok that ends with “Two Buns in the Oven.”

Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34, told People they are expecting twins – a boy and a girl – via a surrogate in early November.

“I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies,” Bass said. “They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed.”

Bass and Turchin, who have been together for a decade and were married in 2014, said they had been trying to have children for four years.