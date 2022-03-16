Lars Ulrich Toilet Heading To Copenhagen Museum

A toilet crafted in the form of Lars Ulrich has found a new home in the Metallica’s drummer’s native country.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Copenhagen acquired the toilet, which was unveiled last November by Florida prankster Prince Midnight.

The Tampa Bay Times reported last week that the functioning toilet was donated to Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment, which is owned by Canada’s Jim Pattison Group. It will be put on display in the museum’s gallery, not in its washroom.

Ulrich was born in Gentofte, about 12 kilometres south of Copenhagen.

The man behind the Prince Midnight character was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for having made the tallest hat and for having the longest nail extensions. He famously duped a Tampa alt-weekly in 2014 with a photo of a two-headed alligator.

Last year, he went viral when he pranked media outlets with his “skelecaster,” a working electric guitar he said was made with the bones of an uncle who died in a 1996 motorcycle accident in Greece.