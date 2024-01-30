LASSO Montreal Announces Lineup For 2024 Festival
The lineup for this summer's LASSO Montreal festival have been revealed. Previously announced headliners Eric Church and Sam Hunt will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Tyler Hubbard, Brett Young and Kip Moore.
Additional acts scheduled to perform include Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, Larry Fleet, Mackenzie Porter, Matt Lang, Josh Ross, Chayce Beckham, the War & Treaty, Bryan Martin, the Castellows, Graham Barham, Alana Springsteen, Dalton Dover and Laurence St-Martin.
More artists are expected to be announced at a later date.
The festival is set to take place at Montreal’s Jean-Drapeau Park on August 16 and 17, with Lasso In The City happening on August 15.
Both single day and weekend tickets, as well as packages for groups of four or more are available now at Ticketmaster. More info can be found here.
LASSO Montreal is presented by Bell, owner of this website.
