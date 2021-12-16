Latin Music Producer Killed In Plane Crash

J Balvin is among those paying tribute to Flow La Movie, who was killed Wednesday in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic.

The music producer, whose real name was José Ángel Hernández, was 38. Also killed was his 31-year-old partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernández.

The Orlando-bound plane had just taken off from Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo when it went down. Three relatives of Hernández and two crew members were also killed.

Flow La Movie co-wrote “Te Boté” by Nio García, Darell and Casper Mágico (a 2018 remix featured Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny and Ozuna) and produced tracks for several artists, including those signed to his indie record label and management agency.