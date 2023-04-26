Latto Cleared Of Gun Charges

Charges of gun possession against rapper Latto were dismissed Tuesday after she completed a gun safety course and 120 hours of community service.

Latto’s lawyer Jamal Tooson told TMZ he is “extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career.”

Last month, Latto – whose real name is Alyssa Stephens – took to Twitter to deny a report by TMZ that she was close to having the charges dropped after completing the diversion program.

“Idk who put out that false a** information cause I’m not in no damn program,” the 24-year-old claimed.

Latto was arrested in May 2021 at LAX and charged with carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed weapon.

She rapped about the incident on the Mello Buckzz track “Boom Pt. 2” and later explained on social media that she had a loaded Glock 17 in her handbag. “Got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo.”