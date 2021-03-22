Lauren Alaina Reveals She Has COVID-19

Lauren Alaina was forced to cancel her appearance at a show in Kentucky on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I am quarantining and trying to get better,” the country singer shared in a message on social media. Alaina, 26, said she tested positive on Friday.

Alaina was scheduled to appear at an acoustic show at the Rupp Arena in Lexington where fans were required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block were also in the line-up.

“I can’t wait to be back – when it is safe for all of us,” Alaina wrote.