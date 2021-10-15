Lauren Alaina Shares Story Behind 'It's Me'

Lauren Alaina says “It Was Me” from her recently-released third album is “everything that a country song needs.”

The 26-year-old country star on Thursday shared a clip on Instagram in which she talks about the track from Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.

“It’s raw, and honest, and vulnerable, and everything that a country song needs,” said Alaina. “I am the bad guy in it. The truth of the matter is, sometimes we are the one that messes up.

“I just wanted to write this song to say that I hope that you are happy and that wherever you are, I want you to know that I do realize now that it was me.”

Alaina penned the song with Emily Weisband and Paul Charles Digiovanni.