Lawyer Repping Britney Spears Wants Out

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney said Tuesday he wants to resign.

Samuel Ingham III filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court informing a judge he will step down “upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel” for the pop star, who has been under a conservatorship since 2008.

On June 23, Spears told Judge Brenda Penny she wants to hire her own lawyer. The singer claimed she was not aware that she could file a petition to end the conservatorship, which Ingham has never done. (TMZ reported that Ingham regularly gave Spears the option of asking to end the conservatorship.)

Spears pleaded with the judge to let her out of the conservatorship. “I want changes, and I want changes going forward,” she said. “I deserve changes ... I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”

Ingham’s resignation comes the same week Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph, who is not involved in the conservatorship, stepped down, citing Spears’ intention to retire.

Last week, Bessemer Trust Company, co-conservator of Spears’ finances and estate, sought to step away from its role.