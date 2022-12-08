LeAnn Rimes Postpones 2 Shows Due To Vocal Cord Injury

LeAnn Rimes has pulled the plug on a pair of upcoming shows due to a vocal cord injury.

“While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick,” the 40-year-old singer shared in a handwritten note posted on Instagram.

“I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing…doctor’s orders!”

Rimes rescheduled Friday night’s show in Riverside, Iowa and Saturday’s in Nashville. She is scheduled to resume her JOY: The Holiday Show tour in Oregon on Dec. 16.

Earlier this year, Rimes celebrated the success of her debut single – a cover of the 1958 Bill Mack song “Blue” – in an Instagram post. “thank you for making little le’s wildest dreams come true and supporting me ever since!," she wrote.