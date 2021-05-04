Leigh-Anne Pinnock Of UK Group Little Mix Is Expecting

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of UK pop group Little Mix shared the news Tuesday that she is pregnant.

It will be the first child for the singer and her fiancé, soccer player Andre Gray. Both are 29.

“We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true,” Pinnock captioned a set of photos on Instagram in which she shows off her baby bump. “We can't wait to meet you.”

Little Mix mates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall were among the first to offer congratulations in the comments.

“I can’t stop staring at these pictures,” wrote Edwards. “You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

Thirwall wrote: “love you so much … look at this family.”

Little Mix, formed in 2011, has enjoyed massive success in their native country but only one single – 2016’s “Shout Out to My Ex” – has cracked the Top 40 in Canada. Glory Days, the album featuring the track, was certified Gold in Canada, representing sales of 40,000 copies.