Lenny Kravitz Says He's 'Ready' For 'Magic Mike 3'

Lenny Kravitz is ready to take it off in Magic Mike 3.

The 57-year-old guitar shredder showed off his shredded abs Thursday in a pair of pics on Instagram – including one in which he's clutching a jackhammer.

The sexy snaps prompted supermodel Noami Campbell to comment "Lord have mercy brother" along with several fire emojis. Magic Mike star and producer Channing Tatum wrote: “Oh s**t!! Doing the lords work i see!! Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend. Hehehe”

When actress Zoë Kravitz asked Tatum about "auditioning for MM3?” the rocker replied: “I’ve been ready!”

Last year, the "Let Love Rule" star told Men's Health: "My best shape is not behind me. It’s in front of me right now ... I'm very careful about what I put into my body and how I take care of my body. It's a combination of eating all these things and working out and keeping my muscles and my joints in shape, so that I can do what I do."

Kravitz recently wrapped work on the Jennifer Lopez flick Shotgun Wedding and will soon start work in the aptly titled Cutman. His past movie roles include The Hunger Games and Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

Kravitz has already shown the world what’s below his abs. In 2015, fans went nuts when his leather pants split while he was performing in Stockholm, exposing the fact that he was going commando.