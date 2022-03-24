Leona Lewis Confirms She Is Expecting

Leona Lewis confirmed Wednesday that she is pregnant.

The 36-year-old English singer showed off her baby bump in a photo of herself in a black dress that she posted on Instagram and captioned: “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

Husband Dennis Jauch, 33, shared the same pic on his Instagram. “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer. You’re one hot a** Mama.”

The pregnancy was revealed last Saturday by UK tabloid The Sun.

It will be the first child for Lewis and Jauch, who were married at Sting’s estate in Tuscany in 2019 after nine years together. Jauch was a back-up dancer on Lewis’ 2010 Labyrinth tour.

"I do want children, but Dennis and I have also talked about adopting," she told The Telegraph in 2020. “I would very much like to adopt.

“If it was up to my husband, we would have had kids yesterday.”

Lewis won X Factor in 2006 and had success with “Bleeding Love,” a song written by singers Ryan Tedder and Jesse McCartney for her debut album Spirit. She earned three Grammy nominations in 2009, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.