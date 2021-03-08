Leslie Odom Jr. Song Wins Critics Choice Award

“Speak Now,” performed by Leslie Odom Jr. for the movie One Night in Miami, was named Best Song at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The song, which Odom Jr. co-wrote with Sam Ashworth, beat out “Io sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, which won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

Songs from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Outpost and The United States vs. Billie Holiday were also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards this year.

Accepting virtually, Odom Jr. thanked One Night in Miami director Regina King as well as the late Sam Cooke – whom he portrayed in the film – “for the legacy and for just leaving us such potent words to be so inspired by and melodies.”

“Speak Now” is one of 15 songs shortlisted for Best Original Song nominations at this year’s Academy Awards. The nominated songs will be announced on March 15.