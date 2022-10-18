Lewis Capaldi Announces Canadian Shows Ahead Of New Album

Lewis Capaldi announced Tuesday that he will support the release of his sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent on May 19, 2023 with a tour that brings him to three Canadian markets.

“I'm ready,” the 26-year-old singer said, in a release, “and so are the songs.”

Capaldi will play Place Bell in Laval on April 11, Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 14 and the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on April 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 21 at noon local time.

Capaldi’s new album follows 2019’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and includes the hit single “Forget Me.”

He said he stuck to what he does best. “I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” he explained. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Capaldi was scheduled to go on tour with his friend Niall Horan in 2020 (including a May date in Toronto) but the tour was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Below: Watch Lewis Capaldi in conversation with iHeartRadio's Shannon Burns