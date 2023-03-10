Lewis Capaldi Documentary Premieres Ahead Of 2nd Album

A feature-length documentary about Lewis Capaldi will premiere on Netflix next month.

“I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest,” the singer said, in a release, “but I’m also really proud of it.”

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, directed by Joe Pearlman, debuts on April 5 and follows the 26-year-old as he returns to his family home in Scotland and “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”

The official description adds: “Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of pop stars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.”

Sam Bridger of Pulse Films said, in a release, that the doc began as a film about Capaldi creating his sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent “but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age – mental health.”

Capaldi’s new album is out May 19. He is scheduled to play Laval on April 11, Toronto on April 14 and Vancouver on April 25.