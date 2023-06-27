Lewis Capaldi Halts Touring For 'Foreseeable Future'

Lewis Capaldi said Tuesday morning he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

The news comes only days after Capaldi told fans at the Glastonbury Festival in England: “I recently took three weeks off. It was a break for my mental health and stuff. I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks. You might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

Capaldi struggled with his vocals and tics caused by Tourette’s.

In a message to fans in an Instagram Story, Capaldi shared: “I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The singer was due to resume his tour on Wednesday in Zurich and had more than two dozen shows scheduled before Oct. 7.

Capaldi announced on June 5 that he was pausing his performance commitments until Glastonbury so he can “take a moment to rest and recover.” He said his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent Tour has taken both a mental and physical toll.

“I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all,” he explained. “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

On Tuesday, Capaldi promised: “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.