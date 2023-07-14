Lewis Capaldi Made A Surprise Appearance At A Vamps Concert

Lewis Capaldi made a brief appearance on stage with his friends the Vamps Wednesday night in London, UK.

During the band’s encore, Capaldi ran over to join frontman Bradley Will Simpson for a blink-and-miss-it moment to sing along to the Vamps’ “Risk It All.”

lewis capaldi loves a bit of risk it all pic.twitter.com/lnuNU7QvnL — The Vamps HQ 🎶 (@VampsHQ) July 12, 2023



Just last month following an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival, Capaldi went on Instagram to announce he would cease touring for the “foreseeable future.”

“I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Though he won’t be playing gigs any time soon, that hasn’t stopped the beloved singer-songwriter from promoting his latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. Just last week he tested his Scoville levels by eating spicy chicken wings on First We Feast’s YouTube series, Hot Ones.

https://youtu.be/5_7VoVwkkME