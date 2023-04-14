Lewis Capaldi Reflects On Awkward Moment With Chris Martin

Lewis Capaldi has once again talked about the awkward moment he had last month with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“I was so hammered. I got so hammered at 5 in the morning I’m FaceTime-ing Chris Martin,” Capaldi recalled during a Q&A at the iHeartRadio Live with Lewis Capaldi in Toronto on Thursday.

Martin didn’t answer but “he did send me a text,” said Capaldi. “It was like, ‘Hi Lewis, I’m on tour in … Brazil at the minute. Sorry I can’t answer, I’m on vocal rest. Is it… what’s the matter… is everything okay?”

Capaldi said he replied to apologize for "bothering" Martin.

“I was FaceTime-ing him to ask him if he wanted to come around to me for a party,” he explained. “I live in Glasgow. Chris Martin doesn’t live in Glasgow. I don’t know what was going through my head that I thought he’d come back to this after party at my house.

“It was me, my friend Connor and my flatmate Niall, who was sleeping. And I thought Chris Martin would have jumped at the opportunity.”

Capaldi shared the same story about the St. Patrick’s Day call with The Times earlier this month.

“Thank God he didn’t reply. I don’t even know him. I met him once,” he said. “I woke up the next day and he’d sent me a long, lovely note back, saying he was in Brazil and asking if I was OK. ‘If it’s urgent, phone me, much love,’ he wrote.”

But Martin wasn’t the only singer Capaldi drunkenly tried to connect with that morning. “I also FaceTimed [The 1975’s] Matt Healy,” he said, “Not so bad. Matty’s more... normal? Oh no, I wouldn’t say that. He’s maybe more up for a laugh. I mean, not that Chris isn't. For f**k’s sake, I don’t know Chris Martin.”

At Thursday's iHeartRadio Live with Lewis Capaldi, the singer said he only met Martin once. “He put his name in my phone as ‘Chris Martin (Coldplay)’ as if I was going to be like, ‘Who is this Chris Martin phoning me?’”

Capaldi still has hope Martin will drop everything one day to party with him and his friends.

“We’ll get you next time, Chris Martin (Coldplay).”