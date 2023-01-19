Lewis Capaldi Stops Concert When Fight Breaks Out

Lewis Capaldi halted his concert in Manchester, England on Thursday after spotting people fighting in the crowd.

Fan-shot clips show the singer turning around during “Hold Me While You Wait” to stop his band. “There’s a scrap in the middle of the crowd there,” Capaldi announced. “We are going to have to get them out. We can’t be fighting.”

Capaldi then noted that it is “a weird song to fight to.”

The Manchester Evening News reported that a women was forcibly removed from AO Arena by security personnel.

It was the second time in a week that a fight broke out at one of Capaldi’s concerts. While performing “Lost On You” at First Direct Arena in Leeds, the singer noticed security guards dealing with a kerfuffle in the crowd.

“‘Can't take the weight of your love?’ That's the lyric you're sparring to?,” he joked.

Capaldi’s tour in support of his forthcoming sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent comes to Place Bell in Laval on April 11, Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 14 and the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on April 25.