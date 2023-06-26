Lewis Capaldi Struggles On Stage, Hints At More Time Off

Lewis Capaldi felt the love Saturday during his set at the Glastonbury Festival in England, where he performed for the first time since announcing on June 5th that he was taking a break.

The 26-year-old struggled with vocal issues (“My voice is going big time. It’s really f**king packing in”) and tics caused by Tourette’s – but the crowd was happy to sing when he couldn’t.

“You’ve really made me feel at ease. I’m really sorry,” Capaldi said, describing his set as “a bit of a s**t show.”

The singer also revealed that he might not be returning to his tour, which is scheduled to resume Wednesday in Zurich.

“I recently took three weeks off. It was a break for my mental health and stuff,” said Capaldi. “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks. You might not see me for the rest of the year.

“But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

Despite being one of the kindest individuals in the music industry, Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately endured an adverse reaction. It's rather frustrating, but I urge you to watch this clip that showcases his challenging battle with Tourette's during a recent Glastonbury concert. pic.twitter.com/ZBQeGngVEA — Alan Hashem (@AlanHashem) June 26, 2023

Capaldi told fans via social media on June 5 that he was pausing his performance commitments until Glastonbury so he can “take a moment to rest and recover.” He said his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent Tour has taken both a mental and physical toll.

“I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all,” he explained. “I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

According to Capaldi’s website, he has 26 shows scheduled between June 28 and Oct. 7.