Lewis Capaldi Takes Social Media Break To Focus On New Music

Lewis Capaldi told fans on Monday he is taking a break from social media until he has a new album “to shove down your throats.”

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was released in May 2019 and spawned the global smash “Someone You Loved.”

In November, he announced a deluxe edition of the album.“That’s right, another version of an album that I released two years ago that you’ve all heard countless times,” Capaldi said in a video message on Twitter. “I’ve been flogging the same dead horse for the same two years … The king of flogging the same old stuff is back!”

On Monday, the 24-year-old shard a self-effacing message with his 1.3 million Twitter followers.

“I’ll see you big lovely bastards later in the year with some new music that I imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last album,” wrote Capaldi. “Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place.”