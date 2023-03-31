LFO Founding Member Brian Gillis Dies At 47

Singer Brian "Brizz" Gillis of pop group LFO, died Thursday at 47.

The news came from Brad Fischetti, now the last surviving member of LFO. He said he did not know the cause of death.

“I am really struggling to process this tragic loss,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy.

“If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.

Fischetti described his relationship with Brian as “complex.” He explained: “It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

Gillis co-founded LFO with Fischetti and Rich Cronin in 1995 but he left the group four years later and was replaced by Devin Lima.

Despite no longer being in the group, Gillis’ vocals were used on LFO’s 1999 self-titled debut album, including the lead on “Can’t Have You.” The album spawned the hit "Summer Girls."

Cronin died of leukaemia in 2010 at 36 and Lima died in 2018 at 41 of adrenal cancer.

“I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that.”