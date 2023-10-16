Liam Gallagher Announces 'Definitely Maybe' Tour For UK

Oasis may not be reuniting any time soon, but that isn't stopping singer Liam Gallagher from giving fans what they want.

Gallagher has announced that he will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe, next year with a UK tour that will see him and his band perform the album in its entirety, along with B-sides from that era.

The former Oasis frontman teased the idea back in May on socials, telling fans, "As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x."

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” says Gallagher. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x.”

The 2024 Definitely Maybe tour begins in Sheffield on June 2, followed by shows in Cardiff, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and then back to Manchester.

No international dates have been announced just yet, but fingers crossed Gallagher goes global with the tour.

What this does for an actual Oasis reunion, however, remains to be seen. His brother, Noel Gallagher, has yet to comment on Liam's plans, but we can only assume it will inspire some type of salty response. The two have both shared interest in reuniting the band, however, can't seem to come to an agreement and instead just trade insults publicly.

Update: According to Liam, his brother Noel turned down an offer to be a part of the tour. Asked about Noel joining the tour, Liam responded, "He’s been asked and he’s refused." Whether that was as a member of Liam's band (which would never, ever happen) or as a reunited Oasis (never say never), he didn't clarify. See the tweet below.