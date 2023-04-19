Liam Gallagher Applauds AI-Assisted 'Lost' Oasis Album

Liam Gallagher appears to have given his stamp of approval to an AI-assisted "lost Oasis" album.

“It’s better than all the other snizzle out there,” the singer tweeted about a track he heard off AISIS: The Lost Tapes, Vol. 1, in response to a fan. He told another the project was “mad as f**k I sound mega.”

The AISIS collection is eight original songs by UK band Breezer with singer Bobby Geraghty’s vocals replaced by AI-generated version of Gallagher’s. Geraghty has said he used a cappella clips of Gallagher to train AI.

“AISIS is an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums, and only now has the master DAT tape from that session surfaced,” reads the description on YouTube.

“We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher … to step in and help out on some tunes that were written during lockdown 2021 for a short lived, but much loved band called Breezer.”

The collection has received mostly positive reviews from Oasis fans. One person declared: “This is actually quite phenomenal and scary in equal measures.”