Liam Gallagher Blasts U2 For Not Being A Rock 'N' Roll Band

Liam Gallagher says the members of U2 don’t have the attitude to be legit rock stars.

“They pass themselves as a rock ’n’ roll band, but what the…? Come on man, I’ve never seen f**king Bono… I mean, I’ve never seen any of them do anything remotely rock ’n’ roll,” he told Loudwire Nights.

Gallagher was asked about a tweet in early March in which he said “the rest of them are useless” after Grohl described him as “one of the few remaining rock stars.”

“I mean, not all of them are, but the majority of them are,” he explained. “The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they... just live a very boring f**king life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean?

"You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life.”

He said a band like U2 needed to get into “a bit more naughty stuff” to be a real rock band.

“A lot of people will go, ‘Oh it's all about music.’ But I disagree, I don't think it's all about music,” said Gallagher. “Obviously you've got a certain degree of… your tunes have gotta be decent enough… but I think attitude goes a long way.

“But, people just think that rock 'n' roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I'd rather be that than f**king some politically correct f••king idiot."