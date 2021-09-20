Liam Gallagher Claims He 'Fell Out' Of Helicopter

Liam Gallagher took to social media on Saturday to share a photo of facial injuries he claims he suffered after he “fell out” of a helicopter.

The 48-year-old former Oasis frontman tweeted: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know.”

(Moon, drummer in The Who, was infamous for his wild behaviour. He died of a drug overdose in September 1978.)

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

When a fan wondered how far Gallagher fell, he replied: “100 thousand feet you bumbaclart.” Another asked how he fell out of a helicopter. “You tell me,” the rocker answered.

Gallagher later joked that the photo he shared is “the cover shot” for his next album.

Whatever happened, Gallagher sustained the injuries after performing Friday night at the Isle of Wight Festival in England.