Liam Gallagher Slams Oasis's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

Nominations for this years Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees have been announced, but one nominated musician isn't too thrilled about it.

After Oasis was announced as a finalist, frontman Liam Gallagher weighed in on X, giving his two cents on his former band's inclusion.

"F**k the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x," he wrote. When one fan responded with an attempt to get others on board to help the band get votes, Gallagher replied, "Don’t waste your time Rkid as much as it’s appreciated it’s all a load of bollox."

Gallagher went on to add that he feels the awards are "very fishy" and "not even Rock n Roll."

Other artists announced as finalists for the HoF include Ozzy Osbourne, Mariah Carey, Sinead O’Connor, Cher, Sade, Mary J. Blige, Jane’s Addiction, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Lenny Kravitz.

In order to be eligible for nomination, an artist must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior. This year marks the first time Oasis, Osbourne, Carey, O’Connor, Cher, Sade, Frampton, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Kravitz have been nominated.

Liam Gallagher appears to be in the minority about Oasis's nomination. Other nominees such as Ozzy Osbourne, Mariah Carey and Dave Matthews all expressed their gratitude for being included.