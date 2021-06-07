Liam Payne Confirms Split From Fiancée

Singer Liam Payne has confirmed that he and fiancée Maya Henry called it quits during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” the 27-year-old former One Direction star shared on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

“That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships. And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

Payne and Henry got engaged last August after nearly two years together.

In September 2019, Payne went Instagram official with Henry, crediting her with “always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realize how perfect my life really is.”

On the podcast, Payne said he feels badly about hurting Henry.

“I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being,” he admitted. “I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen.

“Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

Payne was previously in a relationship with singer Cheryl Cole, with whom he has son Bear.