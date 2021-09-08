Liam Payne Jokes About ZAYN's One Direction Exit

Liam Payne had some fun on Monday with ZAYN’s departure from One Direction six years ago.

The singer shared a video on TikTok that he captioned: “POV the meeting after zayn quit.”

In the clip, Payne looks around the room before mouthing: “Are we absolutely sure about what direction we're going?!”

Payne added three laughing emojis and claimed he “forgot I had this in drafts.”

Malik walked away from One Direction in 2015, a year before the remaining members announced they were going their separate ways.

In a TikTok post last year, Payne noted that Jesy Nelson “Zayn’d out” of Little Mix. “It’s always sad at this moment in time, when bands get into that sort of thing,” he said. “And, I mean, having been there myself, I feel like Zayn had left for pretty much the same reasons, actually, in a weird way.”